After eight years of serving the Town of Kent, Supervisor Maureen Fleming will not be running for re-election to honor term limits.

During her four terms as supervisor, Fleming noted she never raised town taxes, reduced debt service by 38%, maintained the town’s Aa2 bond rating, and prioritized spending on essential quality of life services.

On the steps of Town Hall Saturday, Fleming endorsed Kathy Kahng to replace her in the November election.

“Kathy’s strong leadership qualities and commitment to our community in various town committees make it clear she should be Kent’s next Town Supervisor,” Fleming said.

Joining Kahng on the Democratic line in her bid for supervisor are Anne Campbell and Simon Carey for Town Board, and Andrew Wells for Town Justice.

Kahng specializes in public private partnerships in her small business and has worked with numerous organizations, including the MTA, Greenwich, CT, New Brunswick, NJ, Grand Central Partnership, 34th Street Partnership, the Bryant Park Corporation, and Hunter College to name a few.

“I plan to take my extensive experience working with Business Improvement Districts to bring the needed expertise to help better the small businesses in Kent, bring more local services to the residents, and to grow the commercial tax base,” Kahng said.

The other candidates also talked about some of their plans and ideas during Saturday’s kickoff event.

“I have a long record of volunteering in our community and on town committees. As a town board member, I will support continuing the sound fiscal policies of the current administration and will work to revitalize Kent’s commercial corridor and build its tax base while preserving what we value: Kent’s lakes, ridge lines, and scenic natural areas,” Campbell said.

“I believe that our town and its residents’ welfare should come first above politics. I will work tirelessly to bring new businesses into the town through meaningful incentives,” Carey said.

“I am eager to use my legal training, more than 35 years of legal experience, and judgment to serve the people of Kent as town justice,” Wells said.

The town election will be held on November 2.