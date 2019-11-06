Fleming Holds Seat as Kent Supervisor for Fourth Term

Maureen Fleming was re-elected Town of Kent supervisor against challenger Rick Kreps.

A total of 1,671 votes were cast for Fleming while 1,057 went to Kreps.

Fleming, who first ran for public office in 2013, ran on the Democrat/Conservative, LBT/SAM ticket and Kreps ran as a Republican/Independent. Fleming, who considers herself a fiscal conservative, ran promising to keep taxes down while improving the town’s infrastructure.

Two incumbents won another four-year term on the Town of Kent Council. In a four-way race, Councilwoman Jaime McGlasson (R,C,I) and Councilman Christopher Ruthven (R,C,I) were re-elected by a comfortable margin. McGlasson received 1,498 votes and Ruthven 1,529 defeating Anne Campbell (D, Common Sense) with 1,189 and Nina Gerosa (D, Common Sense) with 1097.