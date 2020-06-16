Kensico Dam Plaza to Be Site of Two Drive-in Movie Screenings

Every summer for nearly two decades, Westchester County has offered two evenings where families can gather for a movie as part of its Screening Under the Stars series at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla.

This year the screenings will be held as a drive-in event.

County Executive George Latimer said Tuesday that for the first time the county park will be transformed into a drive-in movie theater. On Friday, July 17, “The Secret Life of Pets” will be screened followed by “Wonder Park” on Friday, Aug. 14, allowing those who attend to enjoy two animated films while social distancing.

“We don’t want this place to lay fallow and we want to do things that can be fun,” Latimer said during his Tuesday briefing at Kensico Dam Plaza.

Both screenings will cost $20 per car with online advance ticket purchases only. Tickets go on sale for “The Secret Life of Pets” on Wednesday, June 17 at 2 p.m. Tickets for “Wonder Park” will start on Monday, July 20 at 2 p.m. The public should visit wcparks.ticketleap.com/drivein to buy tickets.

There will be a 125-car limit capacity for each screening to comply with social distancing protocols.

Latimer said those who attend will be able to view the movie outside by bringing lawn chairs and sitting directly in front of their vehicles. There will be no gatherings permitted of people from different cars and everyone will be asked to maintain at least a six-foot distance and wear a mask.

Restrooms will be open and serviced routinely while hand sanitizer will be available.

Only two of the county’s more than 50 parks are closed, while some others are open partially, said First Deputy Commissioner Peter Tartaglia.

“We have really been a spot for the public to come for physical health but mental health as well,” Tartaglia said. “We’re just happy to be of service.”

Latimer has continued to address criticisms of overcrowding and lack of compliance with protocols at some of the county parks on certain days. He said there has been a rough estimate of about 75 to 80 percent compliance from the public at the parks. When someone is spotted without a face covering, they are asked to comply. Most of the time they have either forgotten their mask at home or have it with them and neglected to put it on, he said.

For those without masks, personnel ask nicely for compliance and look to hand masks out, Latimer said. County law enforcement has not issued summonses or made arrests.

“We want people to comply, we want to encourage them to comply and that’s how we’re trying to get compliance,” Latimer said.

COVID-19 Cases Continue to Fall

Westchester County reported Tuesday that active coronavirus cases have fallen to 725, with fewer than 125 people hospitalized. There was just one virus-related death in the county from Saturday through Monday, Latimer said.

New York reported just 25 deaths statewide on Monday with now less than 1,600 hospitalizations.