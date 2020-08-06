John C. Hart Library in Shrub Oak Expands Porch Pick-Up

The John C. Hart Memorial Library in Shrub Oak will expand its Porch Pick-up service starting today.

The new hours for Porch Pick-Up services are Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The continuing daytime Porch Pick-up service hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are very pleased with our Porch Pick-up services, which debuted in June,” said Jennifer O’Neill, the Hart Library’s director. “These socially distant services have successfully protected our staff and our patrons, so the extended evening service is for the convenience of library card holders who can’t visit during the day.”

Public safety measures at the library include Plexiglass barriers at all counters so that staff may safely interact with the public when the library reopens for indoor services.

“The public-health restrictions have continued longer than anyone would have imagined, but I’m grateful that despite these challenges our public library workers have committed themselves to offering our residents this essential service,” said Supervisor Matt Slater.

Patrons must place their Porch Pick-up requests online or by calling the library in advance. When the requested items are available the library staff will call the patrons for the pick-up. The Porch Pick-up is expected to last through the autumn.

As part of the library’s safety protocols, all items returned to the Library and Town Hall book drops are held for at least 72 hours before they are handled. Items returned may take up to a week to be removed from patrons’ accounts. All items are checked in on the date they were returned and no fines incurred during the wait time. Patrons should wait at least one week after returning items to contact the library if items still appear on library accounts.