John C. Hart Library in Shrub Oak Begins Porch Pick-Up

The John C. Hart Memorial Library in Shrub Oak began its Porch Pick-up service this week as part of Westchester County’s first phase of gradual reopening after the New York State on Pause shutdown.

New public safety measures installed on Tuesday included Plexiglass barriers at all counters so that library staff may safely interact with the public when patrons are eventually allowed into the library.

“We’ve missed you and we look forward to seeing you,” said Library Director Jennifer O’Neill.

“It’s always been a staple of our community providing critical services to our residents,” Supervisor Matt Slater of the century-old library.

The Porch Pick-up window will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesday and Thursdays. Patrons must place their requests online or by calling the library in advance. When the requested items are available the library staff will call the patrons for the pick-up. The Porch Pick-up is expected to last through the summer.

During the New York State on Pause shutdown the library expanded its digital services and increased the number of e-books available for download.

The library’s drop boxes are also open so that patrons can return items that were borrowed prior to the shutdown. There are about 8,000 unreturned borrowed items and the library will resume assessing fines for unreturned items in June.