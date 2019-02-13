Jewelry, Home Accessory Store to Open at Chappaqua Crossing

The owners of an Armonk jewelry store will open a second location and expand their selection of merchandise when they open at Chappaqua Crossing this spring.

Tanya Tochner, the owner of ROCKS on Main Street in downtown Armonk, said Tuesday that the Chappaqua store will sell fine and fashion jewelry along with providing custom work and jewelry repairs that the business is known for but also include modern home décor and gift accessories.

“Expanding into home and gift accessories has always been in the plan for ROCKS, we just couldn’t do it in our small Armonk store,” Tochner said. “The vision for the new store is to continue to offer modern jewelry that’s special and unique, as well as home décor and accessories to our customers at great prices.”

The Armonk store, which also sells some seasonal gift items, is 500 square feet. The space at Chappaqua Crossing will measure about 1,650 square feet, she said.

Offering jewelry at both locations should help the business, said Tochner, an 18-year Chappaqua resident. Merchandise will include pieces created by local designers.

“It’s important to be consistent with merchandise, so there will be the tried and true favorites, as well as a lot of new and different merchandise,” she said.

Tochner said that she expects to open the Chappaqua ROCKS in May.

Two weeks ago, Chappaqua Crossing developer Summit/Greenfield was able to obtain a revised Temporary Certificate of Occupancy from the Town of New Castle. That allows up to 91,500 square feet of retail space to operate until the required road improvements around the campus is completed, which his expected before the end of May. When fully occupied, there will be 120,000 square feet of retail.

The two prime tenants, Whole Foods, which opened Dec. 15, and Life Time, which debuted last week, are 40,000 square feet each. They are joined by Chase Bank and Pet Valu at about 3,000 square feet each and Fidelity Investments, which will measure 5,250 square feet.