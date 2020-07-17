Jefferson Valley Mall to Reopen Monday

Jefferson Valley Mall will be reopening its doors on Monday, July 20 after being closed for several months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A reopening ribbon cutting is planned at 11 a.m. at the South Main Entrance to the mall near Key Bank.

The mall will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Planned reopening dates for individual tenants will vary, so mall officials are encouraging customers to call ahead and to follow on Facebook and Instagram @jeffersonvalley for the most up-to-date information.

To continually address concerns regarding COVID-19, rigorous disinfectant and cleaning practices will occur throughout the day at the mall, which is managed by Washington Prime Group.

The Jefferson Valley Mall is located on Lee Blvd. in Yorktown and has more than 80 retail, dining and entertainment options.