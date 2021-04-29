Jacob Burns Film Center Reopening Postponed After Staffer Tests Positive for COVID-19

Friday’s highly-anticipated reopening of the Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville after more than 13 months due to COVID-19 restrictions has been postponed because a staff member tested positive for the virus Wednesday.

The film center issued a statement Thursday morning that mentioned that numerous staff members had also been exposed, forcing the postponement. Proper public health measures were implemented and those who were exposed are now quarantining, the statement read.

It did not say how many staff members must quarantine.

“With the temporary reduction in staff, we made the difficult yet necessary decision to postpone our reopening,” the statement read. “Therefore, we will not open tomorrow, April 30, as planned.”

As a precautionary measure, the Burns’ facilities are being deep-cleaned.

The reopening date was reset for Wednesday, May 12.

Anyone who purchased a ticket for the first week of screenings, will receive an e-mail from customer service and their credit card will automatically be refunded.

Even at limited capacity, the film center and community were looking forward to welcoming back patrons for the first time since mid-March 2020. Capacity for theaters in New York State was increased on Monday from 25 to 33 percent. Among the roster of films that the Jacob Burns was scheduled to show in its opening week was the 2020 Oscar winner for Best Picture “Nomadland.”

An updated films and schedule, including 24-hour advance member pre-sale for the first week of screenings, will be released before the new opening.

“This delay has not dampened our enthusiasm,” the statement read. “April showers will bring May movies and we will continue to discover new films – together.”