Interim Superintendent Tapped for Garrison Schools

The Garrison Union Free School District has hired an interim superintendent to lead the district during the second half of the school year, while a search commences for a new chief.

According to a letter from the Board of Education, Dr. Debra Jackson will serve as interim superintendent from Jan. 1 through June 30.

“Having held superintendency positions for Highland Falls, North Salem and Bedford school districts, Dr. Jackson comes to GUFS with a breadth and depth of experience that will greatly benefit our district,” stated board members in a letter to the community.

In 2015, Governor Andrew Cuomo appointed Jackson as compact commissioner for the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children.

The school board has also hired District Wise Search Consultants to facilitate the search for a permanent superintendent.

“The board will meet with their team, Bob Freier and Joann Kaplan, in the coming weeks to orient them toward our expectations for a successful, transparent and inclusive search,” stated the board.

District members can expect to receive a series of communications detailing the process and a schedule of opportunities to meet the consultants in the near future.

“As we move toward achieving our shared goal of making GUFS a thriving community where we can work, learn and live, the selection of a superintendent is critical,” stated board members in their letter to the community. “The board would like to underscore the importance of your participation in this process. Your voice is vital to help inform the pursuit of exceptional candidates.”