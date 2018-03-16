Informational Meeting on Mohansic Trailway Project March 19

A presentation on the long planned Mohansic Trailway along the town-owned abandoned railroad right-of-way from Route 118 to Baldwin Road will held on Monday, March 19 at 7 p.m. at Yorktown Town Hall. The meeting will be held by the Town of Yorktown Planning Department and facilitated by Scott Keller, Acting Executive Director of the Hudson River Valley Greenway. There will be an opportunity to ask questions.

The Mohansic Trailway is an unpaved trail and will be accessible to walkers, hikers and mountain bikers, but not motorized vehicles. It will link the Heights area and the North County Trailway to FDR State Park, providing a safe off-road route to other trails in Town-owned parks via Strang Boulevard.

This project has been planned by the town since the 1990s and completion of the Trailway has been a major goal of the Yorktown Trailtown Committee since their inception in 2014. The Trailway project is the missing link in Yorktown’s extensive network of approximately 60 miles of connected trails. The Hudson River Valley Greenway awarded two grants totaling $20,000 for the project: $7,500 to the town and $12,500 to the Yorktown Trail Town Committee.

The proposed Trailway is a Town of Yorktown sponsored project administered by the town’s Planning Department. Construction of the Trailway will be executed by a combination of town work forces and volunteers. Longtime Yorktown residents and experienced trail builders, Jane and Walt Daniels, will be overseeing the volunteers. Work needed to be done includes clearing the right-of-way, laying down an item 4 surface, and constructing three bridges and a boardwalk. Once completed, the Trailway will be maintained by volunteers from the New York-New Jersey Trail Conference, the non-profit group that has an agreement with Yorktown to maintain the Town’s trails.

Work on the trail is expected to begin in May. Residents interested in volunteering to help construct the trail should contact the Yorktown Trail Town Committee at yorktowntrailtown@gmail.com.

Established in 1991, the Hudson River Valley Greenway is a state-sponsored program dedicated to the development of a regional strategy for preserving scenic, natural, historic, cultural, and recreational resources while encouraging compatible economic development.

Established in 2014, the Yorktown Trail Town Committee is a volunteer 501c (3) not-for-profit organization made up of local businessmen and residents that seeks to promote economic development by publicizing the town’s existing network of foot and bike trails and provide greater recreational, health and social benefits to Yorktown residents and visitors.