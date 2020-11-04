2020 Election: Incumbents Lead in Area Down-Ballot Races

While the nation was transfixed Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with the presidential election, the results of area races began to take shape.

In the 18th Congressional District, Democratic Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney held a slim 6,655-vote lead over Republican challenger Chele Farley with 100 percent of the machine counted. An undetermined number of absentee ballots must still be counted across the expansive four-county district, that represents Westchester, Putnam, Duchess and Orange counties.

However, Maloney released a statement Tuesday night claiming victory.

“The Hudson valley has once again spoken: We have won this race and been granted the opportunity to keep serving New York for the next two years,” Maloney said. “It is time to put partisan politics aside because there is so much work to do.”

In the 37th Senate District, state Sen. Shelley Mayer (D-Yonkers) surged to a lead of more than 17,000 votes (62,345-44,966).

“Deeply grateful for my victory and all the support from so many and for the opportunity to continue to fight for the people of the 37th Senate District!” Mayer said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning. “We worked hard to ensure our voice would continue to be heard.”

In the 41st state Senate race, Sen. Sue Serino led by just over 19,000 votes in the district that covers Putnam and Dutchess.

In Assembly races, Chris Burdick and Sandy Galef appeared on their way to victory in the 93rd and 95th Assembly Districts, respectively. Burdick, the Democratic supervisor of Bedford, led Republican John Nuculovic by more than 11,000 votes. Meanwhile, Galef looking for her 14th term, has amassed a 10,000-vote lead in Westchester and led narrowly in Putnam by 166 votes over Republican challenger Lawrence Chiulli.

A race that is too close to call is the 38th state Senate District, which includes Ossining and a significant portion of Rockland County. Democrat Elijah Reichlin-Melnick led by 3,993 votes in Westchester but his Republican challenger led by 7,158 votes in Rockland.

“With nearly all Election Day and early votes counted, I’m feeling confident that we’ll be able to celebrate a win, but we’ll have to wait a few days,” Reichlin-Melnick said in a Facebook post Tuesday night. “We will make sure every vote is counted and will of course keep you updated.”

Digital Editor Anna Young Contributed to This Report