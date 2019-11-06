Incumbent Peekskill Democrats Sweep All Four Seats

Peekskill Mayor Andre Rainey was reelected to a second term Tuesday, while incumbent councilwomen Vivian McKenzie, Patricia Riley and Kathleen Talbot were also returned to office by voters in a Democratic sweep.

According to unofficial results from the Westchester Board of Elections, with 21 of 22 districts reporting, Rainey defeated former Councilman Vincent Vesce, 2,005 (55%) to 1,614 (45%).

“I feel wonderful tonight. This is a win for the City of Peekskill,” Rainey said after his victory among supporters at The Beanrunner Café. “We hope to continue the progress we have already made.”

In the race for three seats on the Common Council, Riley was the unofficial top vote getter with 1,874, followed by McKenzie with 1,858 and Talbot with 1,597. Marlon Mahon finished fifth with 1,394 and Luis Segarra came up short again in his second bid for office with 1,335.

Meanwhile, the council will have one empty seat in January as Councilman Colin Smith beat former Mayor Frank Catalina, 53% to 47%, to win the District 1 seat on the Westchester County Board of Legislators—a seat occupied for decades by Republicans.

“This comes as a very unexpected but very pleasant surprise,” Smith said. “This is what democracy looks like.”

The council will appoint a replacement before a special election is held.