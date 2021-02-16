By Morris Gut

The exotic sounds, sights, scents and flavors of regional Indian cuisine are coming alive at Curry on Purdy in Harrison.

Proprietor and amiable host Daniel and his friendly professional staff are wonderful culinary tour guides. Put yourself in their hands and let your palate enjoy the ride.

Westchester’s newest Indian restaurant opened in the former vintage Risoli’s Tavern space on Purdy Street last August. Despite the obstacle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant has been striving to gain a foothold in the area.

The dining room and bar and lounge are divided. The vintage Risoli bar and cabinetry date back to the 1940s. The restaurant has a retro atmosphere that has been enhanced with Indian artifacts and prints. There is a room for private events in the rear.

Curry on Purdy’s menu is extensive and offers dishes from all over the Indian countryside. Good starters are traditional mulligatawny soup with lentil; crispy samosas stuffed with potatoes, onions, peas and spices; tandoori chicken wings; mango shrimp; and crispy pakora fritters.

A large selection of curry and vegetarian dishes include Purdy special goat curry; aloo gobi, potatoes and cauliflower; mushroom mutter masala in a creamy, spiced tomato sauce; saag with choice of vegetable, meat, fish or shrimp in a creamy spinach sauce; a spicy vindaloo plate; flavorful rogan josh with lamb or salmon; and goan or malabar curry.

Signature house specialties also include classic chicken tandoori out of a clay pot; rack of lamb seared in the clay oven; saffron shrimp tikka; vegetable biryani, a vegan-vegetable platter cooked in a clay pot; Purdy paneer tikka, with soft cottage cheese grilled in the tandoor; and chicken chettinad, a south Indian delicacy featuring boneless chicken cooked with spiced coconut.

Hyderabadi dum biryani and rice dishes include vegetable biryani, slow pot-cooked and prepared with long grain basmati rice, and chicken, lamb or special goat biryani.

The fresh Indian breads are a must to help lap up those delicious gravies. Nan, onion kulcha and garlic nan are favorites. A variety of Indian beers or a glass of mango lassi will help you wash it down.

For dessert, try the Purdy special kheer (rice cooked with milk, raisins and served cold with a sprinkle of pistachio), Bengali rasmalai (soft paneer balls immersed in chilled creamy milk), hot gulab jamun (milk solids rolled with flour and deep-fried in rich ghee) or gajar halwa prepared with shredded carrots.

A traditional multicourse Indian buffet will be served once COVID-19 protocols are relaxed.

Curry on Purdy is located at 7 Purdy St. in Harrison, down the street from the Metro-North station. Open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. Full takeout and delivery. The same menu is served all day. Starters from $4.95. Main courses range from $8.99 to $27.99. Contains a vintage bar and lounge with TVs. Major credit cards accepted. A private party room is available. Casual dress. Free street parking. Reservations suggested for larger groups. Info: 914-600-8500 or visit www.curryonpurdy.com.

The Bus at Salinger’s

David DiBari is one dynamic chef. He seems to be all over the map. DiBari is the proprietor of The Cookery and The Parlor, two highly popular restaurants in Dobbs Ferry, and the traveling DoughNation pizza truck making its rounds to farmers markets and events across Westchester.

For his latest venture, late last year he converted an old school bus into a food truck and set it down at Salinger’s Orchard in Brewster. It is a joint venture between DiBari and orchard owner Tim Salinger.

There is an eclectic menu. As the seasons roll on, there will be creative overstuffed sandwiches, his well-known decadent pizzas, whole animal roasts, outdoor wood-fired cooking and more.

Currently, The Bus operates Fridays through Sundays. Check ahead for hours and details. Salinger’s Orchard is located at 230 Guinea Rd. in Brewster. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Info: 845-277-3521 or visit www.salingersorchard.net.

Winter Famers Markets

So, you’ve had enough of winter and you’re miss visiting your favorite farmers market. Well, there is good news for intrepid farmers market lovers. Some of the most popular markets have been operating all season. While you may not get all the in-season harvests, it still is a good place to pick up a variety of artisanal goods such as meats, fish, cheese, jams and bread.

Here are some local markets and happy grazing.

Pleasantville Farmers Market, Memorial Plaza, Pleasantville. Saturdays, 9 to 11:30 a.m. Info (including pre-ordering online from Tuesday at 7 p.m. through Thursday at 7 p.m.): www.pleasantvillefarmersmarket.org.

Mamaroneck Winter Farmers Market, Harbor Island Park Pavilion, 1 Harbor Island Park, Mamaroneck. Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info: www.downtoearthmarkets.com.

Ossining Winter Down to Earth Farmers Market, corner of Main and Spring streets, Ossining. Year- round on Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info: www.downtoearchmarkets.com.

Irvington Winter Farmers Market, Main Street School parking lot 101 Main St., Irvington. Second and fourth Sundays of the month through May, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info: www.irvmkt.org.

Hastings-on-Hudson Winter Farmers Market, Zinsser commuter lot, 131 Southside Ave., Hastings-on-Hudson. First and third Saturdays of the month, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info: www.hastingsfarmersmarket.org.

Gossett’s Farm Market, Gossett Brothers Nursery, 1202 Old Post Rd. (Route 35), South Salem. Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info: www.gossettbrothers.com.

Cold Spring Farmers Market, Boscobel House and Gardens, 1601 Route 9D, Garrison. Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info: www.csfarmmarket.org.

Hudson Valley Regional Farmers Market, 15 Mount Ebo Rd. South, Brewster. Every Sunday year-round (weather permitting), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. www.hudsonvalleyfarmersmarket.org.

For a general overview of more markets, visit www.nyfarmersmarket.com/winter or www.downtoearthmarkets.com.

Happy winter foraging!

Morris Gut is a restaurant marketing consultant and former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for 30 years. He may be reached at 914-235-6591 or at gutreactions@optonline.net.