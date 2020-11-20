Pleasantville Farmers Market Winter Plan Means Changes

As previously announced, the Pleasantville Farmers Market will stay outdoors in Memorial Plaza this winter, and the market’s policies are evolving to make it work.

“This has been by far our most challenging year ever,” said Steven Bates, executive director of market operations. “But as quickly as we’ve made changes, our shoppers have adapted. I think they know that we are committed to their safety, and also to making sure the market remains open.”

And more changes are on the way for the winter season, which kicks off the first week of December.

“We’re asking all shoppers to preorder online at www.pleasantvillefarmersmarket.org,” Bates continued. “Preordering shortens set-up and breakdown time, reduces waste and helps get people in and out quickly, which is key because we are not out of the pandemic. It also enables us to limit vendors’ time in the plaza during the cold winter months.”

He added that the market’s online store, Pleasantville Farmers Market Online (PFM-O), has been dramatically expanded and updated.

New this winter, every vendor will be on PFM-O with all their products. Shoppers will find the same popular items as every winter, including abundant fresh, winter-grown and stored produce along with a diverse variety of meats, cheeses, baked goods and prepared foods – and they can prepay for it all with one click.

“It is quick, easy and safe,” Bates said.

While all vendors will be online, some may also bring products for spontaneous purchases but with the focus on online shopping, inventory may be limited. Online shopping for the winter season will open on Tuesday, Dec. 1 for the Dec. 5 market.

The PFM-O service charge, which is necessary to offset the costs of running the online store, is being reduced to $2 through March, effective immediately.

Bates said the market is also introducing an opportunity for loyal shoppers to help sustain the market through the winter.

“In return for online donations of $50 and up, we will waive the service charge on orders through March, and also offer some snazzy market swag,” he said. “We are grateful for the community’s support.”

Visit www.pleasantvillefarmersmarket.org to register for and shop at the online store, check the list of participating producers, donate and learn more.