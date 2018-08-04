Hudson Valley Exposition in Peekskill Cancelled

The Fourth Annual Hudson Valley Exposition scheduled for today at Riverfront Green in Peekskill was cancelled due to flooding.

Deb Milone, Executive Director of the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce, the organization heading the event, issued a statement concerning the circumstances that led to it being shelved.

“Due to the tremendous amount of overnight rain and significant flooding, the City of Peekskill has declared the Riverfront Green Park unusable. Therefore, in working in cooperation with the City, we have no choice but to make the difficult decision to cancel today’s Hudson Valley Exposition,” Milone said. “We will be in touch with further details in regards to this cancellation early next week. We appreciate your support and understanding and apologize for any inconvenience.”