Hudson Stage Provides ‘Proof’ of an Outstanding Show

David Auburn wrote his Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning play “Proof” 20 years ago, but in many ways the critically acclaimed work is just as relevant today as it was at the dawn of the new century.

The four-character play is a brilliantly constructed story surrounding Catherine, the brilliant but enigmatic 25-year-old daughter of Robert (John Wojda) a former college professor in Chicago who is considered a mathematical genius but is suffering from mental illness as he progresses through his 50s.

Starting tonight, Mar. 29, Hudson Stage will present its version of “Proof” for the first of nine performances at Whippoorwill Hall in Armonk.

Jenna Krasowski, who plays the lead role of Catherine and is in almost every scene, said she has seemingly gravitated to playing troubled characters. Catherine has decided to forego, for now, her own successful career to be dad’s caregiver. However, she has inherited many of her father’s tendencies – the brilliance and the torment.

“There’s always that question of are they a genius or what part of their mind are they sacrificing for them to be that good, to see things that no one else can see,” Kraskowski said.

Wojda, a prolific repertory actor, said the role of Robert is right in his wheelhouse, a highly compelling character.

“It is always good as an actor to be playing a part that is well-written because if you did nothing but get out of the way you’d be fine,” Wojda said. “You’re part of a very carefully put-together story. I think the only mistake is to try and do something fancy with it.”

A challenge for Wojda is that the play’s events aren’t in chronological sequence.

Joining Krasowski and Wojda on stage is the manipulative sister Claire (Cadden Jones) and the unexpected suitor, Hal (Jayson Speters), a former graduate school student of their father who appears on the scene.

Wojda said you don’t need to understand any math to appreciate the richness of the characters.

“The story is a human story, so all this stuff, you don’t have to be a math geek to understand what’s going on her,” he explained. “Otherwise, it wouldn’t have been a Broadway hit. It’s a human story and it’s very well done on all levels.”

This is the second time that Wojda is performing with Hudson Stage, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary season. In the company’s early days at Pace University, he landed a role for the production of “Kimberly Akimo.”

Krasowski, who has done largely stage work in her young career, said Catherine is able to take a very serious and at times heavy role and sprinkle in a good sense of humor.

“So there are remnants of pain but there are moments of extreme levity on stage,” she said.

“Proof” is performed on three successive weekends, through Saturday Apr. 13. Performances begin at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and there are 3 p.m. matinees on Sunday, Mar. 31 and Apr. 7 and Saturday Apr. 13. (The final performance is an 8 p.m. performance as well.)

Tickets are $40 each and $35 for seniors and students. For any student who wants to take a chance on getting a ticket 30 minutes before showtime, those are $15. Tickets can be bought in advance by calling 800-838-3006 or by visiting www.hudsonstage.com.