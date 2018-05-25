House Tour of Yorktown to Benefit Relay For Life

The House Tour of Yorktown, will proceeds benefitting Relay for Life of Yorktown and the American Cancer Society, will be held on Sunday, June 3 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This year’s Tour has a variety of impressive houses and points of interest that will definitely capture your attention. The fabulous day of viewing will feature four distinct homes, which vary in size, location, style and age. This year’s tour provides the tour go-er with the unique opportunity to see houses with different architectural styles, interior designs, masterful art collection and even beautiful gardens! Learn more about the fabulous people, places and homes that are in our wonderful community.

There is a different house that will pique almost everybody’s interest.

View two historic houses, dating to the early 1800’s, when Yorktown was once part of the 86,000 acre Van Cortlandt Manor. The older homes were once owned by prominent Yorktown farming families such as the Horton family, the Covert family and the Purdy family.

Step into a present day home with an impressive art collection which reflects the couple’s eclectic interests and their shared love of art, travel and animals.

Enter a home that radiates peace and tranquility, the current owners are interior designers who have masterfully created a glorious living space, adorned with fabulous art, history and furnishings.

Stop by the Groveville United Methodist Church Cemetery to see how the grounds were restored to make it a respectable final resting place for 30 people, 9 of whom are Civil War veterans.

Visit the Community Church of Yorktown, which was once the Baptist Church. Visit this venerable place of worship that has been in our community for 200 years. Stroll through the cemetery to see tombstones dating back to the first families of Yorktown and learn some interesting facts about the early pioneers of our area.

Nancy Milanese, of the House Tour Committee said: “It’s a great way to spend the day! Touring interesting and lovely homes while meeting fellow Yorktowners.”

Ticket Info: Ticket price includes light luncheon served on the grounds of Soundview Preparatory School, 370 Underhill Ave; Tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for children. Tax deductible donation to American Cancer Society.

Tickets can be purchased at Lorese Salon, 350 Downing Drive or Wishes Boutique, 1811 Commerce St or by contacting Gina Miller at originalmiller@optonline.net.

On Sunday, June 3, Registration for the Tour will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Soundview Preparatory School. Tour brochures and maps will be distributed at time of registration. This fabulous event is sponsored by Douglas Dill.