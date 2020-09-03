Holy Innocents Priest, Staff Member Test Positive for COVID-19: Quarantine Required

Westchester County advised the public late Thursday afternoon that a priest and a staff member at Holy Innocents Church in Pleasantville have tested positive for COVID-19 requiring anyone who attended four recent services to quarantine for 14 days.

Multiple people may have been exposed to the virus at the morning Mass on Aug. 24 and 25, the Aug. 29 First Communion ceremonies and all Masses last Sunday, Aug. 30 except for the 9 a.m. mass. Anyone who attended any of those services must quarantine regardless of whether they have had a negative COVID-19 test, according to the county Department of Health.

It is unknown how many individuals may have been exposed. Secondary contacts of exposed people are currently not at risk and do not have to quarantine, the county advisory stated.

The county is working closely with the church, the Archdiocese of New York, the Pleasantville School District and the Village of Pleasantville. A joint statement on Thursday from Superintendent of Schools Mary Fox-Alter, Mayor Peter Scherer and Village Administrator Eric Morrissey indicated that those who attended Mass and the First Communion ceremonies practiced the necessary health protocols, including wearing masks, social distancing and hand hygiene.

“However, as a precautionary measure, both the County Department of Health and (School Physician) Dr. Roye are stating that all individuals who attended the First Communion Ceremony or Mass over the weekend need to quarantine for 14 days,” the statement read.

Anyone with questions, can contact the state Department of Health hotline at 888-364-3065. The public can call that same number to inquire about testing. For those under self-quarantine as well as medical providers seeking information, call 866-588-0195.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.