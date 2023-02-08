High-End Townhouses Proposed in City of Peekskill

News Article Article pages that do not meet specifications for other Trust Project Type of Work labels and also do not fit within the general news category.

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

A 33-unit townhouse plan is being proposed near a water treatment plant in the City of Peekskill. The Peekskill Common Council listened to a presentation on the project at 1130 Frost Lane Jan. 17 and the Planning Commission will review it Wed., Feb. 8, where public comments will be accepted.

Joseph Modaferri, Jr., an engineer with JMC Landscape Architecture, explained 13 buildings will be built on the 13-acre site, which is currently vacant. Each of the 33 units will contain three bedrooms with a two-car garage and a driveway large enough to park two vehicles.

The townhouses are projected to be marketed between $525,000 to $625,000.

“I’m always in favor of giving people a chance to own in Peekskill,” said Councilman Robert Scott.

Three different areas of amenities on the property will include a dog park, playground, pickleball/handball courts and a walking trail.

“This is good to have a project that is for families. It’s different than what we have seen,” said Councilman Dwight Douglas.

There are currently approximately 1,500 trees on the property. Modaferri said 1,000 trees are planned to be saved and undisturbed, while another 140 new trees will be planted.

The project is estimated to generate $500,000 annually in school taxes, while adding about 20 children to the school system.

Mayor Vivian McKenzie maintained the development would produce more students than anticipated.

“I think you’ll have more than 20 students impacting our schools,” she said.