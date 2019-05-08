Hen Hud Teacher to Appear on Jeopardy This week

Hendrick Hudson High School Teacher Francois Barcomb will appear on the popular game show Jeopardy! on Wednesday, May 8, at 7 p.m. on WABC.

SEED will be screening the episode on May 8th in the high school auditorium, and Barcomb will do some Q&A with the audience. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and all proceeds ($1 min per person) will go to Alex’s Army, to support high school student Alex Figueroa and her family as Alex undergoes cancer treatment.

Jeopardy! flew Barcomb, along with 14 other teachers and one alternate to Culver City, California to film the 2019 Jeopardy! Teachers Tournament. Barcomb will appear this week during the show’s quarterfinal matches. The five winners and an additional four wildcard contestants will move on to the semifinals May 13-15. The three semifinal winners then compete in the two-day finals, which will be aired on May 16 and 17.

“Jeopardy! was very good to us, paying for our flights, hotel rooms and a small stipend,” said Barcomb. Quarterfinalists receive $5,000, semifinalists $10,000, and the finalists will take home between $25,000 and $100,000.