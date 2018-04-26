Hen Hud Student Suspended for Having Pellet Gun

A Hendrick Hudson High School student was suspended Monday after bringing a pellet gun to school.

Superintendent of Schools Joseph Hochreiter, who declined to reveal whether the student was a male or female and what grade the student was enrolled, informed parents of the incident through an email.

“The email explained that a number of students reported this to school administrators and, after a thorough investigation, the student surrendered the pellet gun. The State Police were summoned, and the student was removed from the school, Hochreiter stated.

Per the district’s Code of Conduct, the student will be the subject of a Superintendent’s Hearing. In addition, the State Police are handling the criminal aspect of this incident, including the possibility of criminal charges.

“While this entire event is deeply troubling to all of us, I would like to highlight a few important facts,” Hochreiter stated. “Numerous Hendrick Hudson High School students did precisely what we, as adults, repeatedly tell them to do in such a situation: ‘If you see something, say something.’ These students did exactly that, quickly reporting their awareness of the pellet gun to school administrators. School administrators acted swiftly and according to protocol, and within a matter of minutes, the student was detained, the pellet gun was recovered and the police had arrived on campus.”

After completing their investigation, Hochreiter said the police deemed the high school safe and the school day continued without further incident.

“We are living in a world of heightened awareness and understandable fear around the topic of school violence, and I want you to know that district administrators, teachers and staff take this issue extremely seriously. We will do everything possible to keep the Hendrick Hudson school community safe and well informed,” Hochreiter stated.