Hen Hud Board Postpones Decision on Realigning Schools

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Hendrick Hudson Board of Education surprisingly voted last week to postpone an expected change to the Princeton Plan structure in the district’s elementary schools.

Following pleas from teachers’ union members, former board members and parents, the board decided in a 4-3 vote on April 12 to delay any potential alteration to the grade reconfiguration at the three primary-level buildings until at least early December.

The move, which came after each board member presented their views on the hotly contested plan that has created a rift in the community, was met with wild applause from an audience at the Hendrick Hudson High School library that seemed to be caught off-guard.

Two years ago, the Board of Education voted to implement the Princeton Plan after much community debate. The move was made as district officials grappled with ways to deal with the closing of the Indian Point nuclear power plants in Buchanan and the $25 million annually Hendrick Hudson would be losing in revenue. For years, Indian Point has been supplying funding for almost one-third of the district’s operating budget.

The 2022-23 school year kicked off the district’s first endeavor with the Princeton Plan, where its three elementary school buildings were realigned to house grades pre-K-1 (Frank G. Lindsey), 2-3 (Buchanan-Verplanck) and 4-5 (Furnace Woods), rather than the K-5 arrangement at all three schools that had been in place prior.

The Princeton Plan has come under fire from some parents for failing to save the district money as promised, offering no academic benefits and creating transportation problems where some students are on the bus for up to 40 minutes.

“This Princeton Plan came upon us during COVID. It was shady,” said former 12-year trustee Laurie Ryan. “We are so divided like our country that it’s a shame.”

However, the Hendrick Hudson Education Association Executive Board, and others, maintained district officials have not given the Princeton Plan enough time to see if it works and failed to get input from teachers.

“The Princeton Plan is a sound way to proceed,” said Joe Ryan, who taught 32 years at Blue Mountain Middle School. “The plan should be given at least three years to prove itself.”

Acting Superintendent of Schools Dr. Dennis Lauro said during his first board meeting on March 1 that changes would be made to the Princeton Plan.

“We want to tweak it. We’re not looking to get rid of it. It’s the best program we can offer at this time and place,” Lauro said. “I do understand what the concerns are. I’m concerned about the transitions. The transitions are an issue.”

Several other school districts in the region have adopted the same learning model, including Somers, Ossining, Yorktown, Peekskill and Brewster.

Board member Stephanie Hickey suggested some information circulating on social media was coming from central office personnel.

“The Princeton Plan has not increased test scores. They are dismal. The Princeton Plan did not save the district $2 million. It actually cost the district money,” she remarked. “Why are we not outraged that our kids are not getting the services they need?”

Board member Jeremy Basso said under the current model “consistently, stability and community” were all missing in the district.

“What is best for students? Parents and no one else know what is best for students,” he said.

Vice President Alixandra Philbin and board member Cory Notrica said any decision the board makes should be data-driven.

“We still don’t have the right data,” Notrica said. “I question if this is the right process to make a decision.”