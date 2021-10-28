Hearing on Preliminary 2022 Town of Carmel Budget Set for Nov. 3

A public hearing on the preliminary 2022 budget for the Town of Carmel is slated to be held Wednesday, Nov. 3 at Town Hall.

Supervisor Kenneth Schmitt presented his 13th and last tentative budget in early October, calling for a 2.72% tax decrease. Schmitt was defeated in a Republican primary in June by former Police Chief Michael Cazzari, thus ending his reelection hopes since he secured no other line for the Nov. 2 election.

“I have taken a conservative approach to expenditure allocations, using previous actuals as a baseline for the costs,” Schmitt stated in his budget message. “In addition, fuel, energy and other utility costs, contractual expenses and debt service payments were analyzed. The town also saw an increase in mandated employee benefit costs, such as health insurance, retirement and pension plans. We have incorporated realistic revenue budgeting as a means of balancing the 2022 tentative budget.”

The budget falls within the New York State mandated 2% tax cap. Meanwhile, Moody’s investor services has maintained the town’s strong Aa1 credit rating.

“This speaks volumes about our town’s fiscal management and strong financial standing,” Schmitt stated.

Schmitt stated his budget included funding for updating the town’s website and increasing communications with residents on social media and government access channels.

He noted four members of the town’s Police Department took advantage of a retirement incentive offered by the Town Board last year.

“These police retirements resulted in a significant savings to the taxpayers,” Schmitt stated. “I recommend that the Town Board continue with the retirement incentive programs for our police officers.”

Schmitt stated the town was in the midst of major infrastructure improvements and upgrades in the Hamlet of Carmel and said the Downtown Mahopac Revitalization Project was moving forward to include a waterfront recreation park on Lake Mahopac, currently known as Swan Cove. He also mentioned the first downtown Mahopac municipal parking lot on parcels formerly owned by Tompkins Mahopac Bank.

“Also, Business District improvements to include new and wider sidewalks, new pedestrian crosswalks and lighting, and electric car charging stations will be installed at the various town-owned facilities,” he stated.