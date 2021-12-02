Hawthorne Cedar Knolls Students Build Dog Toy Crates for SPCA

Two days before Thanksgiving, the SPCA of Westchester had plenty of reasons to be thankful.

On Nov. 23, students from the Hawthorne Cedar Knolls Union Free School District delivered two crates that will be used to store the dogs’ toys in two of the shelter and rescue organization’s four outdoor play yards.

Industrial technology teacher James Brunner said he reached out to representatives at the SPCA to see what their needs were. Initially, they proposed building a doghouse but staff said they don’t really use one.

Instead, they suggested storage bins for the toys that are used in the outside yards. While two of the

Made out of recycled wood pallets, the crates were painted and are weatherproof. There’s a door on top that can stay open while a staff member reaches in to retrieve the toys and it won’t slam shut on someone’s arm or hand, or at least until someone closes the top.

Brunner said it’s important for the students to create something that a person or organization would find useful.

“We contacted them (the SPCA) about a month-and-a-half ago and we started slowly, depending on attendance and things like that,” Brunner said. “Some days it sat idle for a while.”

The day before it was delivered to the SPCA’s refurbished Briarcliff Manor campus, the youngsters put the finishing touches on their gift, stenciling paw prints and dog bones onto the exterior of the crates.

Sofia Rocha, the director of animal services at the SPCA, said the bins serve an important and practical purpose for the organization. Currently, staff either must store the toys inside the building and carry them to the play yards each day and then bring them back inside, or the objects would sit outside deteriorating in the elements, she said.

The toys aren’t just used for play, which by itself would serve a critical purpose, but also helps them socialize. That’s an important skill some dogs need to learn if they are going to be adopted by a perspective owner or family.

“Getting them out and giving them different things to do, it all makes a difference,” Rocha said. “They’re all playing with a Frisbee, playing with circular toys, tug toys, it teaches them different behaviors, different ways of playing, helps them prepare for their new home. It’s such a good thing to have.”

The SPCA moved back into its remodeled building on North State Road in mid-summer after more than a year in temporary quarters in Cortlandt.

It’s quite helpful to have a local school or community organization build something from scratch that is needed, Rocah said.

“To see the community come together to help the organization and the animals is heartwarming,” she said. It’s important. It’s important to work with our community and involve our community for educational purposes as well.”