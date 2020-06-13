Hate Crime in Southeast Investigated

New York State Police from the Brewster barracks began investigating a hate crime that occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 84 in the Town of Southeast. The victim, a Hispanic woman, was sleeping in her vehicle on the westbound shoulder of Interstate 84 in the Town of Southeast near Exit 65 (Route 312). She was approached by two white males who allegedly yelled racial slurs directed at her. The white males were operating an older model, two tone black and silver, Chevrolet pickup truck. As the victim attempted to drive away, her vehicle was struck by the suspect vehicle. No information regarding the type of vehicle license plate number was obtained by the victim. No injuries were sustained by the victim, and the suspect vehicle fled westbound on Interstate 84. The first suspect was described as a Caucasian male, possibly in his mid-40’s, husky build, copper colored beard, blonde hair, thick brimmed dark color glasses, a green button-up shirt and baggy blue jeans. The second suspect was described as a Caucasian male, possibly in his mid-20’s, skinny build, wearing a green tank top, and had a tattoo of the letters “Ang” located on his left wrist. Anyone with information regarding the possible identity or location of the described suspects is asked to please contact the New York State Police in Brewster at (845) 677-7300. Please reference case# 9634509.