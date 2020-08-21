Ground Broken on New Apartment Complex at White Plains Office Park

The developer of more than 300 market-rate apartments on part of a 70-acre office park in White Plains broke ground on the project on Wednesday.

The NRP Group made the announcement for the site at 1133 Westchester Ave. that previously served as the world headquarters of IBM. The project is the first mixed-use office park in Westchester County. The 303 residential units are expected to be completed in early 2022.

Developed in partnership with RPW Group, a commercial property owner and developer that owns and operates the neighboring 620,000-square-foot office complex, the project will create a dynamic mixed-use community in a location that provides immediate access to I-287 and the Hutchinson River Parkway.

“As we continue to slowly reopen, we are thrilled to see economic activity, such as the construction of this live-work community, materializing before our eyes,” said White Plains Mayor Tom Roach. “The combined experience and track record of RPW and The NRP Group makes me eager to see the final product. We are thrilled to have such a creative project break ground in our city today.”

The development will include three five-story apartment buildings with solar panels, contemporary unit finishes and upgraded appliance packages. It will also contain amenity spaces that cater to a sophisticated clientele, including a club-style gym, a pool, telecommuting spaces and indoor-outdoor spaces for dining and relaxing. The buildings will offer a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, some of which will have balconies.

“This project gives us an incredible opportunity to bring to life White Plains’ vision of creating communities that are flexible, transit-oriented and in demand,” said Jonathan Gertman, vice president of development at The NRP Group. “We feel lucky to have been chosen by RPW to partner on a project of such significance. To be able to start construction on a project like this, in the midst of the pandemic, is a testament to the partnership of RPW, the commitment of our financial partners, and the creativity and hard work from the public officials at the City of White Plains and Westchester County.”

The development at 1133 Westchester Ave. marks the second New York Metropolitan Area project for The NRP Group, which is also developing a 131-unit residential building in Jersey City, N.J.

“We are more excited than ever to be part of this project, which offers people the opportunity to live in surroundings that are less dense than New York City, but still have the characteristics and amenities of an urban environment,” said Andrew S. Weisz, executive vice president of the RPW Group. “We’ve wanted to diversify the mix of uses at this site to include multifamily for many years, but we wanted to do it with the right partner. That is why we chose the NRP Group, a developer with an outstanding reputation.”

The site offers more than three million square feet of office space within one mile of the property, as well as access to some of the county’s largest employers, such as IBM, Morgan Stanley and PepsiCo. Residents will have access to on-site shuttle service to the White Plains train station. The shuttle service will also make stops at Wegmans, Lifetime Fitness and downtown White Plains.