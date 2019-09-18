Grid Notebook

Yorktown is Over the Moon!

Huskers Takes Somers to Task, Turns Class A Upside Down

Section 1 Class A football just got thrown for a loop last Friday.

Yorktown’s offensive linemen set the tone in the visiting Huskers’ 30-12 win over Somers, which came in with all the hype but left humbled. Eddie Capone, Gerald Gentile, Jack Tinari, Matteo Cermele, Mike Benzinger and Johnny Bowen – Yorktown’s grunts up front — opened lanes and creases for a Husker rushing attack that put up 459 yards and three TDs.

Yorktown hybrid WR/RB Keith Boyer and HB Dylan Smith combined for 397 yards on the ground and 449 yards of offense, and the underdog Huskers (2-0) hushed Tusker Nation (1-1) before an SRO crowd. Both Boyer and Smith scored a pair of touchdowns, doing so as the best athletes on a field full of ’em.

“I told the offensive line all game that they are the difference in our offensive performance,” Yorktown Coach Mike Rescigno, a former All-NYS linemen at Carmel and Hofstra, said. “Those kids were flying around, and the defensive line as well. Gabe Valentin jumped off the film for us, too. Those are selfless positions filled by selfless players.”

Boyer made the most of his touches, including 47 yards and a score on the ground, plus 156 yards receiving on four catches, including an electrifying 91-yard, one-handed grab and streak to paydirt. Smith was the workhorse, rushing for 259 yards on 20 carries, including two for scores.

Yorktown QB Trevvon Johnson added another 59 yards on the ground and 182 yards through the air, including the TD pass to Boyer, a lax All-American by trade.

Coach Rescigno played the underdog card up all week, unifying the troops like few coaches in Section 1 can.

“To be perfectly honest, what I told them at the beginning of the game is that only the people in this room know what we are capable of,” Rescigno said. “I told them that nobody believes in them more than me. I told them they were never more prepared, that all they had to do was fight. Most importantly, never give up… ever! I can tell you that every kid in the room was ready to do whatever it took. At the end of the game, the emotion was unmatched. I may or may not have used this opportunity to predict that they will find a few more believers in their corner now. Regardless, we have just enough in our locker room.”

Somers, truth be told, was hampered by a rash of injuries, including a second-quarter knee injury that kept RB/DB Charlie Balancia sidelined for the better part of the game, and, in all probability, Week 3 vs. Rye, as well. Regardless, the balance of power has shifted, and Yorktown will now be mentioned among the Class A elites, including defending champion John Jay CR, Rye and, to a lesser extent now, Somers.

“I reminded them that we succeed one week at a time, one play at a time, one brawl at a time,” Rescigno said. “Our work ethic has to be the same as it has been for the past month… relentless and selfless with laser focus in school and on the field. It’s only week two. Beating our rival in their house is always sweet, but can also be a trap. This is one big game in a long season of tests. Our next test is Tappan Zee. Lots of work to be done. The celebration is over. I love this team. Every single player and coach is subordinate to team. That makes the work a pleasure. I am grateful to do it in the company of my players, staff, and loyal community.”

CLASS A

LAKELAND romped at home over Poughkeepsie, winning 52-6 behind a more decisive RB Matt Makar (eight carries for 102 yards and three touchdowns). Hornet RB Mike Castelli (70 yards and a score) provided a legit complimentary threat. QB Tyler Santucci hit on 11 of 12 passes for 135 yards, including a TD pass to Rob Nardelli. WR Danny Liberti added six catches for 70 yards for the Hornets (1-1) while Josh Guifridda (7 tackles) was active on defense. The Lakeland offensive line made holes all night. The Pioneers will think twice about pre-game dancing at midfield on the Hornet next time…

BREWSTER saw shifty RB Tommy Consolato score three touchdowns in a 28-14 win over Our Lady of Lourdes, including a pair of scoring strikes from sophomore QB Chris Donohue and a pick-6. Bears WR Paul Catalano added a TD catch, and the Bears (2-0) are suddenly on everyone’s radar…

Defending Section 1 champion John Jay-Cross River showed HEN HUD just how much work there is to do in a 34-7 pounding of the visiting Sailors. Jay QB Luke Mercer hit on 6 of 9 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 110 yards on three TD jaunts…

PANAS saw QB Mark Perez fire a 29-yard TD pass to WR Evan Harkin for the Panthers (0-2) lone score in a 14-4 loss to Beacon…

CLASS AA

MAHOPAC had its heart ripped out in a 20-19 league loss to host Ketcham last Friday. RCK’s Oscar Gonzalez had an interception in the final minute to seal the deal after Gio Sagginario plunged home the game-winning score with 1:27 remaining. Mahopac scored 19-straight points to erase a huge deficit, but the youthful Indians could not hold on for a win they desperately needed. Mahopac RB Vin Bastone was a beast on both sides of the ball, gathering a 50-yard scoop and score on defense and 13 carries for 64 yards and a score on offense.

Mahopac backup QB Anthony DeMatteo fired his first varsity TD pass, a 75-yard strike to Zach Esteves…

CARMEL after its 45-0 romp over host Port Chester, has little reason to believe it can’t contend for a Class AA Final 4 spot after a topsy-turvy week that saw league favorite John Jay EF lose to Arlington. Carmel junior RB Ryan ‘Moose’ McDonald broke off right tackle and scored his first varsity TD in the win while senior Alex Beauchesne scored twice, hauling in a scoring strike and scoring on special teams. Ram QB Andrew Nunez hit on 3 of 3 passes for 134 yards and a 67-yard TD pass to Beauchesne. RB James Cox led the way with 98 yards on the ground, including a TD. Andrew Bumgarner and Nunez scored a rushing TD as well…

CLASS D

HALDANE QB Daniel Santos tore it up in a 28-24 win over visiting Hastings Saturday, rushing 16 times for 188 yards and three touchdowns while connecting on 11 of 14 passes for 120 yards, including a TD pass to Doug Donaghy (5 grabs, 51 yards). It seems Santos is a threat to score every time he touches the ball.

NWE/Putnam Top 5 Grid Poll

No.1 YORKTOWN – Man, did the state-ranked No.9 Huskers stuff a sock in this pollster’s mouth, but eating crow never tasted so good. Not that any coach worth his weight in salt would ever look past Yorktown (2-0), but what they see on the film in the win over Somers will be enlightening, to say the least.

No.2 CARMEL – The Rams (1-1) took better care of the ball in rout of Port Chester, but the tests get tougher from here on out, including visiting RCK this Friday.

No.3 SOMERS – Vaunted Tuskers (1-1) rushing attack never got on track vs. Yorktown, save for one powerful 69-yard scoring jaunt from junior Jack Kaiser. This was indeed an eye-opening setback, which could be followed by another in Week 3 vs. state-ranked (No.5) Rye, but we suspect Somers will still provide Final 4 value and don’t discount them as title contenders based on one sub-par effort.

No.5 BREWSTER – Bears’ (2-0) win over Lourdes will get the attention of Class A coaches far and wide, including John Jay boss Jimmy Clark, who’s speedy, state-ranked (No.12) Indians will visit the Bears’ den on Friday.

No.5 MAHOPAC – Had the Indians held on for victory in Week 2 over RCK, we’re a lot more excited about Week 3 vs. John Jay EF, but the ’Pac had the ball and a shot to win and East Fishkill got its clock cleaned by Arlington, so League I-A – all of a sudden — is anything but predictable.