Greenburgh Town Board Appoints Powell as New Police Chief

The Greenburgh Town Board unanimously voted last week to appoint Captain Kobie Powell as the new police chief of the Greenburgh Police Department.

Powell, the first African American to lead the force, has worked for nearly 25 years in the department and will oversee a staff of 115 sworn officers and 42 civilian members and an annual budget of $25.5 million. He officially began his new position on Aug. 22.

“Although many will highlight Chief Powell is the first African American Town of Greenburgh Chief of Police, which we all celebrate, Captain Powell’s life-long Greenburgh residency, his extensive Greenburgh community-focused interactions, empathy, and commitment to the highest standards of policing earned him the top spot, which has the added benefit of him serving as a role model for our youth whose goals for similar success may have previously seemed unachievable,” said Councilman Francis Sheehan.

“This is truly an historic moment for the town. I am extremely honored and exceedingly proud to play in this an important role in appointing the town’s first African American Chief of Police,” said Councilwoman Gina Jackson. “Captain Powell’s appointment represents the home-grown talent in Greenburgh prepared to lead one of the most important and critical town’s operation. I know he is not only capable and qualified but is ready to protect and serve our community with integrity.”

Powell will replace former Chief Chris McNerney, who resigned to become the Police Chief of Larchmont, and Interim Chief George Longworth, former Police Chief of Dobbs Ferry and Westchester County Commissioner of Public Safety, who took a leave from his position in a law firm to oversee the department until the Civil Service procedure for the hiring of a new chief could be concluded.

Powell was educated in the Greenburgh School District and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Mercy College, Summa Cum Laude.

“Chief Powell grew up in town, lives in town, has an extremely close bond with residents and has been an exceptional asset to the Greenburgh Police for almost 25 years,” said Supervisor Paul Feiner. “Chief Powell’s drive and commitment to law enforcement and personal/professional excellence has been the hallmark of his success.”

“I have had the honor of working with Kobie Powell. He long ago proved to me that his years of experience, dedication to community, his ability to objectively assess any given challenge, along with his empathy and leadership skills, make him the perfect choice to be our next police chief,” said Councilwoman Ellen Hendrickx. “He has earned the respect of the entire Greenburgh community and as importantly, his fellow officers. There is no doubt that he will serve the community in which he has vested his life’s work, with distinction.”