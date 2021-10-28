Greenburgh Police Chief Leaving to Lead Larchmont Force

Greenburgh Police Chief Chris McNerney has informed the Town Board he will be stepping down to become chief of the Larchmont Police Department.

McNerney, who retired as police chief in Greenburgh in 2019 following a 24-year career to work as the lead criminal investigator in the Westchester District Attorney’s Office, returned as Greenburgh chief last fall when Brian Ryan retired.

Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner said McNerney told the board he first learned of the opportunity in Larchmont during the summer and the “benefits that the new position offered made it difficult to turn down.”

“We wish Chief McNerney great success and happiness in his new position as Larchmont Police Chief,” Feiner stated. “He will continue to work with the Town Board toward the investigation and resolution of any outstanding issues in the Greenburgh Police Department.”

Feiner cited many accomplishments of McNerney’s tenure, including: implementing a Body Worn Camera program, the first agency in Westchester with full patrol deployment; reinstituting the Street Crime Unit; creating a Special Victim’s Unit; targeting impact crimes of burglary and larceny from vehicles; acquiring nearly $3 million worth of special operation emergency vehicles from grants and federal programs; and adopting numerous traffic and safety initiatives.

The supervisor noted the Greenburgh Town Board will be meeting this week to begin the process of selecting an interim chief.