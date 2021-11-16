Greenburgh to Name Longworth Interim Police Chief

The Greenburgh Town Board will be naming former Westchester County Public Safety Commissioner George Longworth as interim police chief during a special meeting on Nov. 16.

Longworth, who grew up in Greenburgh, will serve until a permanent chief is appointed next year after Civil Service Exam results are in, according to Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner.

“The Greenburgh Police Department and the community will be in very good hands with George Longworth as Interim Chief of Police until a permanent chief is selected,” Feiner stated. “All the members of the Greenburgh Town Board – Diana Juettner, Francis Sheehan, Ken Jones, Gina Jackson, Councilwoman-elect Ellen Hendrickx and I support the appointment.”

Longworth began his police career in 1982 with the Dobbs Ferry Police Department, rising through the ranks to become Chief of Police 10 years later at the age of 32. At the time, he was the youngest person ever to be named chief of a Westchester County police department.

Longworth was elected president of the Westchester County Chiefs of Police Association in 2000. In 2007, Longworth retired from law enforcement and created the Westchester personal injury law firm Grant & Longworth, LLP. He has represented a wide variety of clients, including public safety personnel injured during the atrocities of September 11, 2001.

In January 2010, Longworth accepted the call to public service once again when he was appointed as Commissioner of the

Westchester County Department of Public Safety. He led the Westchester County Police into an era of providing expanded services to local municipalities, including the provision of contracted Westchester municipal policing and county-wide unified and standardized in-service training.

Former Greenburgh Police Chief Chris McNerney recently stepped down to become chief of the Larchmont Police Department.

McNerney, who retired as police chief in Greenburgh in 2019 following a 24-year career to work as the lead criminal investigator in the Westchester District Attorney’s Office, returned as Greenburgh chief last fall when Brian Ryan retired.