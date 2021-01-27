Two Greenburgh Central School District students were honored by the African American Men of Westchester (AAMW) at the organization’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Legacy Awards on Jan. 18.

Senior Kenedi Catoe and junior Harshita Shet, who attend Woodlands Middle/High School, were among seven students recognized by the AAMW, along with four additional students who earned scholarship awards.

Eric Eller, president of the organization, noted that the students were honored because they “represent the spirit of Dr. King by being beacons of light in their communities for their service and leadership.”

The Woodlands students were honored at the virtual awards event, which was the organization’s 20th. In addition to honorees and presenters, the event was attended virtually by County Executive George Latimer, State Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and other business and government representatives.

Catoe was honored with the Vision Award for her work on young people’s community engagement. She is president of the Woodlands National Honor Society and has worked extensively with the Westchester Youth Bureau’s Youth Empowerment Council for Change, the NAACP White Plains Youth Division, and other organizations.

Shet received the Social Action Award, as the founder of Feminine Dignity, a nonprofit that provides feminine hygiene products to women in shelters, refugee camps, correctional facilities and other institutions. She also produced the documentary “Whatever Happened to Black Wall Street,” which was nominated for an Emmy Award, and has competed in the Scripps National Spelling Bee for four consecutive years.

“We are extremely proud of Kenedi and Harshita for the incredible work they have done to be recognized for the MLK Legacy Award,” said Greenburgh Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tahira Dupree Chase. “They are exceptional students and citizens who demonstrate great leadership qualities.”