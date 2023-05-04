Greenburgh Smoke Shop Shut Down for Selling Illegal Products

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A Greenburgh smoke shop was shut down last week by town officials for selling products without a license.

On April 24, members of the Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force, the New York State Office of Cannabis Management, White Plains Police Department Intel Unit and Town of Greenburgh Building Department conducted multiple inspections of smoke shops, including Scarsdale Convenience at 455 S. Central Ave.

Approximately 676 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products, which the store was not licensed to sell, along with approximately 395 packs of untaxed cigarettes and about 11 packages of psilocybin infused candy, were seized.

In addition, the Greenburgh Building Department issued approximately 84 building code violations, resulting in the store being temporarily closed. All power to the business was also shut off by ConEd.

Previously, building code violations caused the temporary closure of other smoke/vape shop locations, including Hartsdale Tobacco at 205 East Hartsdale Ave., Cloud House Convenience at 760 S. Central Ave. and #1 Convenience and Tobacco at 1088 S. Central Ave.

Summonses were also issued at three other locations on Central Ave. for tobacco-related violations.