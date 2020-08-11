Greenburgh Schools Unveil Reopening Plan for September

With Governor Andrew Cuomo giving the go-ahead for school districts to reopen in September, the Greenburgh School District has unveiled its plans for students, faculty and staff to function safely with the coronavirus pandemic still lingering.

Like many school districts in the region, Greenburgh is considering three options: Full- time online instruction, in-person instruction with social distancing practices, or reducing the number of students that can be in a building at the same time as per Center for Disease Control regulations via a hybrid model for Pre-K through 12th Grade.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been a tremendous challenge for our school community in many ways,” stated Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tahira DuPree Chase. “We now face the task of planning for a safe and responsible return to school for the 2020-21 school year. We know the decision to open our schools is one of the most important decisions we can make for our children, staff, faculty, administrators, families and the community itself.”

The Greenburgh Central School District Reopening Task Force Committee recommended research-based safety protocols each school should follow.

“When we eventually return to school, our buildings will be different,” DuPree Chase stated. “The health and safety of our students, our staff and their families are our top priority. We want students and employees to feel comfortable and safe returning to school campuses.”

DuPree Chase and Dr. Corey W. Reynolds, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction and Personnel, will serve as the district’s COVID-19 Coordinators and will work closely with the Westchester County Department of Health. They will serve as a central contact for schools, stakeholders, families, staff and other school community members and will ensure the district is in compliance and following the best practices per state and federal guidelines.

The district plans to expand square footage in order to enable improved social distancing by renting at least two tents for temporary office space use. Application will be made in order to follow requirements or all spaces to be occupied by school district staff and students.