Greenburgh Restricts Sales of Tobacco, Weapons Near Schools

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Greenburgh Town Board last week approved two new local laws restricting the sale and marketing of weapons and tobacco products near schools and parks.

“We don’t want to the shops to target our youth,” said Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner. “These products are often housed under the same roof and tend to target younger audiences.”

On Dec. 14, the Town Board created a new Chapter 472 in local law entitled “Weapons, Prohibition of Specified Sales, Display and Advertising of Weapons.”

A second related local law also adopted Dec. 14 created a new Chapter 453 entitled, “Tobacco Products and Smoking Paraphernalia, Prohibition of Sales, Display and Advertising of Specified Tobacco Products and Smoking Paraphernalia.”

Feiner said the zoning amendment followed a public hearing on Nov. 9, coordinated SEQRA review, and input and research conducted by members of the community, including members of the Edgemont Community Council.

Under the law, the sale or offering to sell the products or weapons is prohibited within 750 feet from any school, which has students below the age of 21, or a public park. The advertising or display of any specified products or weapons is prohibited within 1,500 feet from any school or public park.

Any business found to be operating in violation of these chapters would be fined substantially and could be put under review for closure by the Town Attorney’s office. For businesses that are lawfully selling, at the time of the enactment of these local laws, specified tobacco products and/or smoking paraphernalia or weapons, such sales may continue for a period of one year from the date that the laws are filed with the Secretary of State.