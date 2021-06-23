Longtime Town Supervisor Paul Feiner appeared headed toward victory in the town Democratic primary between him and challenger Tasha Young.

Feiner was ahead by nearly 400 votes from primary Day voting, 1,858-1461. He also led 1,038-495 in early voting.

With a victory in the primary, Feiner would be virtually assured of a 16th term as supervisor, making him the longest currently serving supervisor in Westchester.

County Clerk

The match-up between four-term incumbent Timothy Idoni and challenger Shanae Williams, a Yonkers councilwoman turned into a nail-biter Tuesday night.

Williams was leading in the Tuesday vote by more than 500 votes (9,523-8,983) with 77 percent of the results in, but Idoni had won the early voting by 863 votes, 3,676-2,813.