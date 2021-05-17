Greenburgh Police Probe Possible Bias Crime with Black Lives Matter Sign

The Greenburgh Police Department is actively investigating the criminal mischief of a newly installed Black Lives Matter sign in the area of 1150 Knollwood Road.

Police reported during the overnight hours of May 13, the sign reading “All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter” was uprooted from the ground, just hours after it was affixed to the “Welcome to Greenburgh” sign.

Police have labeled the incident a possible bias/hate incident and are working with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office to identify who was responsible for the crime.

“The Town of Greenburgh and this department strongly condemns all acts of hate and bias,” Police Chief Chris McNerney stated. “We have a history of promoting diversity, unity and inclusion.”

The Greenburgh Human Rights group also condemned the act, stating “Who are we? We all need to show our support for our black neighbors! Now and forever! All lives won’t matter until Black Lives Matter!”

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins also weighed in on the incident.

“The reality is racism still exists. This incident though does not reflect our community,” she stated. “I have gone to Black Lives Matter rallies in my district and seen people I never thought embrace this rallying cry. I saw residents of different races and backgrounds come together and say Black Lives Matter, and that gives me hope. I will continue to address police and criminal justice reforms and denounce such intolerant acts.”

The newly fixed signs are just the first part of a multitiered project the Greenburgh Town Board has undertaken to support the Black Lives Matter movement. The placards, which will be placed under various “Welcome to Greenburgh” signs, is the first phase of the project.

The second phase is a banner project. The idea is to have five different banners hung on five designated buildings throughout the town, with students from local school districts creating the posters. The Arts and Culture Committee will also sponsor an essay contest for the students to participate in while they create the banners.

The essay will have students answer a specific question relating to the Black Lives Matter movement. Officials said the current options is to have the students explain the meaning behind why society uses the phrase Black Lives Matter.

The last phase of the project is a mural that would feature on both sides of the overpass where I-287 stretches over Manhattan Avenue. The mural will illustrate Black history from 1619 to today, with the mural also highlighting Greenburgh residents and their accomplishments.

Furthermore, rocks leading up to the mural would be painted red, black, and green, with certain ones labeled with the names of Black individuals who have been killed by police officers. Some rocks would be intentionally left blank in the event other fatal incidents occur.

A QR code, which is a barcode your phone can scan, would also be listed on the mural that will lead to a website with historical information and a description of certain imagines depicted in the painting. No design has currently been submitted to the town for consideration.

The town will also collaborate with the Greenburgh Central School District, youths from the Theodore D. Young Community Center and the housing authority in creating the project. Local artist Madison Hood has been tapped to design the mural.

Digital Editor Anna Young Contributed to this Report.