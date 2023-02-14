Greenburgh Passes Law to Seek State ‘Home Rule Amendment’

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Greenburgh Town Board last week unanimously passed a resolution seeking state legislation for a “Home Rule” amendment that would regulate what town residents would be eligible to vote in an incorporation referendum.

Supervisor Paul Feiner stated the impetus for the action by the Town Board on Feb. 9 was the recent formation of a grassroots coalition of prestigious religious, civic association and community leaders, dubbed “Saving Greenburgh Coalition.” The group has closely studied the financial and social effects which Edgemont’s proposed incorporation would have on those remaining in unincorporated Greenburgh.

“Equally important to the members of the Coalition, is the appalling voter suppression mandated by the existing 100-year-old NYS statute which bars those most affected by incorporation from voting in their interest,” Feiner stated.

Currently, New York State Village Law provides only eligible voters residing in Edgemont with the right to vote in an incorporation referendum. The law bars the vast majority (85%) of Unincorporated Greenburgh residents, all residing outside of Edgemont, from voting and was described by the “Saving Greenburgh Coalition” as a clear and dangerous form of voter suppression.

The resolution approved by the Town Board was sent to State Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assemblywomen Amy Paulin and Mary Jane Shimsky.