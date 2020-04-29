Greenburgh Medical Advisory Committee Unveils COVID-19 Tips

A medical advisory committee has unveiled a series of recommendations for residents and businesses in the unincorporated section of the Town of Greenburgh during the coronavirus pandemic.

Supervisor Paul Feiner posted the advice from local doctors last week in conjunction with Governor Andrew Cuomo extending New York State Pause guidelines until at least May 15.

“Please remain vigilant. Even though hopefully the ‘curve’ is, or soon will be, flattening and ultimately decreasing, the virus still exists . . . and, if one contracts it, can be very painful and, in some instances, deadly,” Feiner stated. “Please follow safety precautions for you and your family.”

As of April 27, xxx residents in the Town of Greenburgh have tested positive for COVID-19.

Feiner formed the Medical Advisory Committee on April 10. Three days later, Feiner stated he received confirmation from the Governor’s office that local municipalities may enforce state directives of the governor or state agencies during the COVID-19 public health crisis.

Some of the recommendations of the committee encourage home deliveries and store curbside pickups, as well as in-public protective safety measures.

The committee also suggested employers should inform employees, and post notices in employee lounge areas, to take their own temperature at home daily approximately two hours before their work shift and not to come to work if they have fever of 100.4F or higher or if they have other COVID-19 infection symptoms such as coughing, sore throat, body aches or diarrhea. It added each individual essential business operating in Greenburgh should make its own individual decision as to whether to temperature check employees.

Residents are encouraged to take full advantage of all safety measures provided by businesses, such as one-way aisles; separate entrances/exits; physical distance markings; hand sanitizers; and no-touch receptacles. Residents should also follow the governor’s directives to use face masks/coverings in public and maintain physical distancing.