Girls Hoops Notebook

Defending Section 1 Class AA Champ Ossining Off and Running

Ossining Coach Dan Ricci has unleashed one of the brightest stars in Section 1 history upon us. After suffering a season-ending knee injury last season, Pride junior Aubrey Griffin is a “full-go”, according to Ricci, as 2017 NYS runner-up Ossining embarked upon an eighth-straight Section 1 Class AA crown last week.

“Aubrey gets more comfortable every day,” Ricci said of the versatile captain, who has averaged 21.2 PPG, 6.6 RPG and nearly three steals in very limited action. “Physically, she is fantastic, but she’s just getting back to making good game decisions.”

The Pride are about as bummed as anyone about the loss of the County Center as the host venue of the Section 1 championships, but Griffin has provided the beacon of light to light the way to the finals. As the best player in Section 1 this season, Griffin has the Pride off to a 4-1 start with wins over Dobbs Ferry, North Rockland, Georgetown Prep and Port Chester.

In the Pride’s lone loss to Rock Creek Christian Academy (MD), Griffin dropped 16 points, snared eight boards and dished three assists. It’s these types of performances that has drawn the attention of Louisville, St. John’s, Miami, West Virginia, Florida, West Virginia, Minnesota and Seton Hall.

“I think many more offers will come,” said Ricci. “Some of these top programs, like a UConn, are just waiting to see what she looks like after coming back from injury.”

In the 88-51 win over North Rockland, Griffin and fellow junior Kailah Harris each scored 22 points in just three quarters. Kelsey Quain (12 points) and Jaida Strippoli (11 points) were also big for the Pride, who shot 33-of-43 at the charity stripe.

“We are looking very good,” Ricci said. “I like our chances in Section 1 if we keep improving every day, which I believe we will.”

There is little doubt about that and probably just as little doubt that Ossining has the tools in place to win an unprecedented ninth-straight Section 1 Class AA title in early March, and don’t be shocked if they are one of the last two teams standing in the state tournament where it’s entirely possible the Pride finds themselves in a rematch with re-tooled, reigning NYS champion Baldwin; though Elmira and Shenendehowa will provide ample resistance in the early rounds if the current prevailing wisdom triumphs…

PANAS got in the win column with a 41-24 win over Beacon behind a balanced effort that saw Kellie Brown (12 points), Kristen Scrobola (8 points), and freshman Danielle Merante (7 points) and Kristen Cinquina (7 points) each contribute for the youthful Panthers. Freshman Alex Sudol played her first full varsity game at point guard and scored five points, dished five assists, and added five steals and six rebounds.

“Kellie Brown began the game by drilling three-straight 3-pointers and we never looked back,” Panas Coach Matt Evangelista said.

Panas also defeated Mahopac in the opening round of the Panas Holiday Tournament, 44-36, in a big statement win over a solid Class AA club. Cinquina led Panas with 13 points, including two huge 3s at the end of the third quarter when Mahopac had cut the lead to one. She also was 4-4 from the foul line when Mahopac was forced to foul. Merante added 12 points and defended well against the much bigger Indians. Kellie Brown chipped in nine points while Scrobola and Sudol each added five points. Mahopac was paced by Claire Felix (14 points) and Siobhan Hynes (11 points).

Coach Evangelista is also expecting key contributions from sophomore Taryn Hodge and juniors Taylor Oakes and Tahari Williams this season.

After CARMEL’s 53-48 win over Mamaroneck, opponents will likely keep a closer eye on Claire Cody after her monstrous double-double, which included 23 points and 16 rebounds.

BREWSTER’s Maggie DePaoli, Meagan Beal and Kristen Stefanick each finished with 10 points in the Bears’ 46-33 win over Pleasantville. The Bears then went on to post a 52-45 win over Harrison behind 13 points from Taylor Riccardi. Jess Miele (10 points), DePaoli (9 points) and Grace Galgano (9 points) also contributed for the Bears.

In LAKELAND’s 39-26 win over Pelham, Hornet Jess Ascencao notched a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds while teammate Alexa Cole went for eight points and eight rebounds. Kelsey Walsh added seven points for the Hornets.

PUTNAM VALLEY was sharp in its season-opening 49-35 win over host Westlake where F Morgan Winogradaff scored a career-high 17 points. F Dora Rippon added 15 for the Tigers while Arianna Stockinger went for 12. The Tigers are still awaiting the arrival of injured sophomore G Kelli Venezia (back), who is getting close to returning.