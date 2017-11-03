Gilbert Seeks Chance to ‘Right the Ship’ as Yorktown Supervisor

Two years ago, Ilan Gilbert came within eight votes of winning a seat on the Yorktown Town Board.

This year, Gilbert is back as a candidate, but this time he has his sights set on the town’s highest seat, currently held by Supervisor Michael Grace.

“I will be a full-time supervisor. I don’t have a law practice to run,” Gilbert said. “He’s (Grace) admirably trying to do something that’s impossible to do. I don’t believe you can be a full-time supervisor and be full-time in a law practice. The potential for conflict of interest is created when you have the situation as well. I don’t think the Town of Yorktown should suffer.”

Gilbert, 61, a Yorktown resident since 1991, has worked as a court attorney/referee for 35 years and plans to retire later this year. He served five years as a Yorktown Town Justice and spent 12 years as a member and chairman of the Yorktown Conservation Board.

The Democrat said he is disturbed by the majority of the Town Board’s decision to weaken environmental policies and eliminate an open space fund that voters approved in a referendum.

“Smart government is about values and balance. In the last several years, we have lost our balance and forgotten our values,” Gilbert said. “The current administration has undone years of reasoned action by prior Republican and Democratic town boards. A Comprehensive Plan has been replaced by the practice of spot zoning and deregulation. If it’s the belief that the Comprehensive Plan is outdated, then let’s revisit it. I don’t think it’s the board’s right to abandon the Comprehensive Plan without public input. That’s what irks me.”

Gilbert doesn’t share Grace’s zest to relocate the highway garage on Front Street and construct a mixed-use building in its place as a way to spur development in the downtown. With approximately 2,600 signatures obtained on petitions opposing the plan, Gilbert said he would probably put the project to a public referendum.

“I’ve spoken to people in the highway garage and that facility is in better shape than 90% of the public works facilities in the county,” he said. “I believe it’s folly to try to create a downtown on Front Street. It’s light industrial. You’re not going to have outdoor café dining with UPS trucks driving by.”

“We need someone who will govern the town through smart development,” Gilbert said. “This town looks shabby with all the vacant stores and for rent signs. I believe the people are unhappy with the direction the town is moving. For example, the new Chase bank got a tax rebate for 10 years and now there’s two empty buildings. I don’t see that as a positive for the town.”

Gilbert said the leader of a municipality should set an example for constituents, which he contended Grace failed at when he fell behind on his property taxes.

“He’s gotten $700,000 just in town income since he has been supervisor. He has an antique car collection. If we all said this was a bad year and I’m not going to pay my taxes there would be chaos,” Gilbert remarked. “I have an obligation to pay my taxes and I do.”

Transparency and open government is another area Gilbert feels Grace’s administration has come up short. Gilbert said he would make sure microphones are used at work sessions so onlookers could hear what the board is discussing, and would consider televising work sessions.

“I’m not looking to hide anything,” he said. “I want the flow of information and ideas to come back to Town Hall. I intend to work in the best interest of the whole town. I believe I can work with everyone and extend my hand to everyone.”