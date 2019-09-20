Garrison Farm Owner Killed in Crash with Tractor-Trailer

A well-known farmer in Garrison was killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer on Route 9 in Garrison Wednesday morning.

Joseph Mercurio, 72, owner of Mercurio Farms and Joseph Mercurio Books in Garrison, died from injuries suffered in an accident that occurred about 10:45 a.m. September 18.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Mercurio was driving a white Jeep and collided with a tractor-trailer as he turned left from Snake Hill Road on to Route 9. In the accident, the tractor-trailer flipped over, taking down power lines and causing the roadway to be closed for hours.

Mercurio, who reportedly was conscious at the scene after the crash, was airlifted and later pronounced dead at the hospital. The unidentified truck driver was also injured and airlifted to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Jennifer Mercurio, Joseph’s wife, announced her husband’s death on Facebook, saying, “I am horrified to report that my dear husband, Joseph Mercurio, died today as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was the love of my life and the beloved father of our daughter, Eleanor.”

Wake services are scheduled for Monday, September 23 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Clinton Funeral Home. A funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 24 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Cold Spring Cemetery.