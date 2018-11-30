Garrie Pest Control Collecting New and Unwrapped Toys for Local Kids This Holiday Season

Garrie Pest Control announces its first ever toy drive to benefit children throughout the county now through December 7. Toy donations can be dropped off at 312 Washington Street in Peekskill. Make a toy donation today!

Here’s our Holiday story which probably sounds a lot like yours – as we shared our own Holiday stories at Garrie we all agreed that having presents under the tree meant so much. The excitement of not knowing what was in the wrapped box or hoping that Santa fulfilled that wish list. I bet you were happy, excited and couldn’t wait to open a present! We felt those adrenaline-charged moments too. Many children in our region don’t get to have that celebration. With a new unwrapped toy donation all of us together will have the honor of reaching a young child by bringing joy and wonderful memories that will stay with her/him throughout their lives. Ask yourself what we all have in common with this story, we were once kids with that same anticipation and gratified to receive a present. Let’s pass that delight on.

Garrie Pest Control in historic Peekskill has been serving New York residents since 1972.

Garrie Pest Control is located at www.garriepestcontrol.com.