A funeral mass for a decorated U.S. Marines veteran who reportedly has no surviving family will be held Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 1377 East Main Street, in Shrub Oak.

Robert Graham, 97, fought on Guadalcanal and Bougainville and won the Bronze Star and Silver Star.

The U.S. Marine Corps is urging everyone who can attend to pay their respects to PFC Graham. He will be buried Friday at Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx.