Funds Help Ex-Local Marine Vet Return to Area for Treatment

A United States Marine Corps veteran, who grew up in Montrose, was transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla Saturday following a serious motorcycle accident in Arizona earlier this month that left him in a coma.

More than $86,000 donated by more than 1,300 people through a gofundme online account enabled Tracy Sheridan to have her son, Kyle Mallory, 24, a Marine corporal and 2014 Hendrick Hudson High School graduate, flown on an Air Ambulance Flight from a medical facility in Tucson, Arizona where he was fighting for this life on a respirator to Westchester.

According to the gofundme post coordinated by family friend Angela Outhouse of Croton-on-Hudson, Mallory was on his way home from work on July 7 when he collided with a vehicle pulling out of a shopping plaza. He suffered head trauma and was left unconscious. He also suffered other injuries that were able to be surgically repaired.

“Not being able to see my son, touch him and tell him to be strong, tell him we love him and to FIGHT LIKE HELL, is tearing my heart apart,” Sheridan stated. “This has been truly devastating for myself, our family, and his brother Matt, also a Marine veteran. He has to fight to wake up and we have to be there to help him, encourage him and with anything that he may need.”

Prior to the accident, Mallory had just started his new job, and had a three-month period without benefits, forcing to family to apply for Arizona “Emergency” Medicaid. Sheridan noted Mallory does not have Tricare through the military because he separated before his second contract was completed.

Many individuals who gave donations offered words of encouragement for Mallory and his family and some made other comments.

“It is a shame that an ex-Marine has to beg for money to be transported when there are millions of people in this country who would pay nothing,” Steve Jenney remarked. “May St. Jude watch over him.”

“This young man and his family have given so much to our country. We need to support them as much as possible,” Joan Adams stated. “Hoping he recovers and has a long life.”

Any donations possibly left over will be donated to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which benefits the families of fallen firefighters. Donations or cards can be sent to Tracy Sheridan, 613 Depew Street, Peekskill, NY 10566.

Mallory is the third Hendrick Hudson High School graduate involved in a tragic accident since June.

On June 24, Michael Alaio, a member of the Sailors Class of 2020, fell off a boardwalk in Wildwood, New Jersey and suffered a serious head injury. He had surgery to remove the left side of his skull but was released from the hospital a few weeks later and is recuperating at home.

One of Alaio’s classmates, Matthew Rivera, fell about 60 feet off a bridge in an undisclosed location and was hospitalized on June 29 with seven fractured bones in his spine, internal bleeding and other injuries. No updates on his condition have been posted on a gofundme account created by his sister.