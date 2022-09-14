Funding Approved for Veterans Garden, Parks Improvements

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The White Plains Common Council last week approved funding to establish a Veterans Memorial Garden and make improvements at two parks, Delfino Park and Battle Hill Park.

The Veterans Memorial Garden will be constructed behind City Hall at a cost of $62,000, which will be fully covered by a New York State Dormitory Authority Grant.

Councilwoman Jennifer Puja said the project was “long overdue,” while Council President Justin Brasch and Councilwoman Victoria Presser also praised the initiative.

“It’s a great thing to honor our veterans for everything they have done,” Brasch said.

“I’m gratified to see this project go forward,” added Presser, who noted City Hall was built to honor veterans of World War I.

Meanwhile, the Council authorized spending $70,000 to make various upgrades at Delfino Park, including renovating the tennis and pickleball courts and installing mats in the area surrounding the ice rink.

“What’s unique about Delfino Park is it’s truly multi-use,” Puja said.

“I’m glad to see additional uses there and upgrades,” Brasch said. “This is going to be great for the neighborhood.”

Another $38,000 from a New York State Dormitory Authority Grant was approved to create a Battle Hill meadow along Route 119.

The Sept. 6 Council agenda also included the appointment of Mariam Elgueta secretary to Mayor Thomas Roach, as the city’s Climate Smart Coordinator and six members to a Climate Smart Community Task Force.

The purpose of the task force will be to develop a strategy and plan for establishing a baseline for the city’s current emissions, recommend reduction targets, identify new strategies for energy efficiency and determine how the recommendations can be incorporated into White Plains’ economic development and planning efforts.

Besides Elgueta, named to the task force were Planning Department Deputy Commissioner Judith Mezey, Department of Public Works employee Rebecca Fahey, White Plains Sustainability Committee member Jeremiah Frei-Pearson, and residents Samuel Scafidi and Vennela Yadhati.