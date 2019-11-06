Fugaro-Norton Ousts Incumbent McCarthy in Cortlandt Town Justice Race

Democrat Maritza Fugaro-Norton defeated 12-year incumbent Dan McCarthy in the race for Cortlandt Town Justice Tuesday.

Fugaro-Norton, who has resided in Cortlandt for the last 14 years and has been a Court Attorney in the Westchester County Family Court for the last 12 years, received 4,833 votes (53%) to 4,234 for McCarthy (47%).

McCarthy, who has lived in Cortlandt since he was five years old, was first elected to the bench in Cortlandt in 2008, succeeding his father, Daniel McCarthy, who served 30 years from 1977 to 2007.

Fugaro-Norton is only the second woman elected town justice in Cortlandt’s history. Two years ago, Kimberly Ragazzo paved the way, defeating 28-year Republican incumbent judge Gerald Klein.