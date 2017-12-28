Frigid Weather Causes Cancellation of Yorktown Ball Drop

The third annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in downtown Yorktown has been cancelled due to the frigid weather conditions.

The Yorktown Chamber of Commerce decided on Thursday to pull the plug on the event with the cold weather forecasted to continue through the start of 2018, saying in an email, “On the side of safety, it is predicted to be 14 degrees below zero and with the likelihood of ice on the roads this event has be cancelled.”

Meanwhile, the ball drop in downtown Peekskill, scheduled at the intersection of Division and Park streets, is still slated to kick off at 10 p.m.

The festivities will kick off with music from Face2Face and fireworks will light up the skies at the stroke of midnight. Many restaurants and bars in walking distance will be open.