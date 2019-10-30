Four Vie for Two Seats on Southeast Town Board

By Joan Gaylord

Town Board races take center stage in the Southeast elections with incumbents Lynne Eckardt (D, W) and Edwin Alvarez (R, C, I) both seeking third terms, with challengers Zach Disador (D, W) and John O’Connor (R, C, L, I) also vying for the two available seats on the Council. Supervisor Tony Hay (R, C) is running unopposed.

Also of note is the race for Highway Superintendent. Michael Burdick (R, C) and Robert Pigan (I) are running for the position currently held by Michael Bruenm, who is not seeking another term.

Candidates for Town Board all said the greatest challenges facing Southeast in the coming years will be the need to address the town’s infrastructure, as well as the need to find a balance between sustained economic growth and its impact upon the quality of life, including taxes. In response to written questions asked of the four candidates, Disador shared, “While canvassing, the voters of Southeast have let me know that they’re most interested in good development and sound infrastructure.”

The incumbents specifically cited the millions of dollars of roadwork and drainage projects the town must tackle and the need to find funding for these projects. Eckardt stated the priorities of these paving and repair projects would be decided by the new Highway Superintendent but would require a team effort. Alvarez shared this perspective as well as the need to identify state and federal grants to help offset these costs.

Each candidate offers unique qualifications to the board.

O’Connor, who holds a Master’s of Public Administration degree and a bachelor’s degree in emergency and disaster management, is currently the Putnam County Safety Officer. He and his wife moved to Southeast almost six years ago to raise their family. He also said that, as a long-time Conservative, he believes that “less government is good government” and he would seek to deliver essential services in ways that mitigate the tax burden as much as possible.

Disador said his career as a supervisor at ARC equips him to advocate for all people within the community, including those who are often over looked. He believes his experience working with school districts, advocating for necessary funding, as well as developing effective teams would be an asset to the town and he would especially want to contribute his knowledge of health and human services. Disador, a lifelong resident of Southeast, said he wants “to ensure that everyone gets a chance to have the wonderful opportunities afforded me in this town.”

Alvarez, an Army veteran, currently serves as the Town Council’s liaison to the Architectural Review board and the Zoning Board of Appeals. For the last 29 years, he has worked as a hospital administrator and is currently responsible for a $22 million clinic renovation project. Alvarez says that, like many Southeast residents, he and his wife moved to the area years ago to raise their family and have enjoyed a wonderful experience. He hopes to continue to “pay it forward.”

Eckardt said her “hard work and straight talk” are two of the reasons residents should return her to the Town Council. Currently the liaison to the Historic Sites Commission, the Brewster Library, the Planning Board and the Highway Department, Eckhardt is also a proponent in environmental issues facing the town. A 41-year resident of Southeast, she names the success of keeping the property taxes at or below the tax cap as a major achievement.

Early voting has already begun in New York State. Residents of Southeast will be able to cast their votes for two of these candidates at the Putnam County Board of Elections in Carmel each day through Sunday, November 3 and then at their usual polling locations on Tuesday, November 5.