Four Fox Lane HS Students Injured in Head-on Crash With School Bus in New Castle

We are part of The Trust Project

Four Fox Lane High School students were involved in a serious head-on collision with a Yorktown school bus on Lake Road in New Castle. Police say four students have “life-threatening” injuries.

Bedford Superintendent of Schools Dr. Robert Glass reported late Wednesday afternoon that three of the students are in critical condition and were transported to Westchester Medical Center. He said the fourth student was in stable condition but police subsequently told The Examiner all four students have life-threatening injuries.

“Our district’s crisis team has been mobilized and we are working to support the FLHS and BCSD community through this difficult time,” Glass said in a statement.

The driver of the car — a 16-year-old — was operating a 2016 Honda, heading southbound on Lake Rd. but lost control of the vehicle while rounding a curve, crossing into oncoming traffic, police say.

New Castle police are investigating the accident, which occurred around 2:13 p.m. on the winding road between Crow Hill Road and Croton Dam Road, a short distance from the Yorktown border.

As many as nine people in the two vehicles were taken to the hospital, according to reports.

Everyone on the Yorktown school bus were taken to Westchester Medical Center with what police characterized as non life-threatening injuries. Police did not specify how many people were on the bus.

Motorists are advised to avoid travel in that area as the investigation unfolds. Lake Road will remain closed “for the foreseeable future,” New Castle police said.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

This story was updated at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday with new details.