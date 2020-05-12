Four Districts to Have Contested Board of Education Races

Voters in the Chappaqua, Pleasantville, Bedford and Mount Pleasant school districts will have the chance to decide who will serve on their local Board of Education.

The elections and budget votes were postponed statewide from the traditional third Tuesday of May to June 9 this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The deadline for petition submissions was Monday afternoon at 5 p.m.

Chappaqua will see five candidates on the ballot for two seats, the largest field of the local districts. Incumbents Victoria Tipp and President Jane Shepardson will run for re-election and be joined in the race by longtime former trustee Jeffrey Mester, Joshua Shapiro and Deborah Smith.

Two districts, Bedford and Mount Pleasant, will each feature three candidates for two seats. In Bedford, Vice President Edward Reder will run for re-election and be joined on the ballot by challengers Elizabeth Baum and Alexandra White. The other incumbent, William Canavan, has opted not to run again.

In Mount Pleasant, incumbents Sara Beaty and Vice President Laura Michalec Olszewski will run for re-election and will be challenged by former trustee Thomas McCabe. Beaty was appointed to her seat earlier this year to complete the term of Maria Jost, who resigned in January.

The Byram Hills School District will have an uncontested race. Current trustees Lori Kanner, who is completing her first term on the board, and Ira Schulman are the only candidates. Schulman is completing his 21st year serving on the district’s Board of Education.

This year the elections and the budget vote will be held by absentee ballot only, following a recent executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Each district will mail a ballot to every qualified voter in their jurisdiction.

The ballots must be returned to the district clerk’s office by Tuesday, June 9 at 5 p.m.